Rajamahendravaram: Chilukuri Srinivasa Rao wins prize in story contest

Rajamahendravaram: Chilukuri Srinivasa Rao, an emerging writer from Kadiyam village, won prize in the story competition organised annually in two Telugu States. Sahitikiranam and Vasa Foundation, USA, have organised the competition.

The story 'Ala' written by Srinivasa Rao, was selected for the first consolation prize in this competition. The prize presentation will be held on June 6 at Tyagaraja Ganasabha in Hyderabad. Srinivasa Rao will receive a cash prize of Rs 1,000 from eminent writers.

Srinivasa Rao said he had received information and an invitation from Pothuri Subbarao and Vasa Prakash, representatives of the management board.