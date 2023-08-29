Rajamahendravaram: CM deposits Rs 22.43 cr in 27,830 mothers’ accounts

Rajamahendravaram: District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that Rs 22.43 crore have been deposited in the bank accounts of 27,830 mothers of 30,729 students under Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme in the district. The district-level programme of cash transfer of ‘Jagananna Vidya Deevena’ scheme for the quarter of April-June was held on Monday at n the conference hall of the Collectorate here.



On this occasion, the Collector said that with the aim that poverty of the parents should not hinder the education of their children and their bright future, the government is depositing fee reimbursement under Jagananna Vidya Deevena in the accounts of the mothers once every three months. She said that the government is supportive by all means and is implementing various schemes so that every student can pursue higher education. A sum of Rs 4.81 crore was deposited in the accounts of 6,402 mothers under SC welfare. As many as 177 mothers belonging to STs received Rs 9.37 lakh. A sum of Rs 9.28 crore was deposited to 13440 students under BC welfare, Rs 3.12 crore for 3538 people under EBC, Rs 49.15 lakh for 655 Muslim minorities, Rs 4.50 crore for 6345 people under Kapu Nestham, Rs 13.27 lakh for 172 Christian students was deposited.

District Social Welfare Department Officer M Sandeep said that Rs 103.21 crore have been deposited in the accounts of students’ mothers so far this year under the Jagananna Vidya Devena and Vasathi Deevena in the district.