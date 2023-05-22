  • Menu
Rajamahendravaram: Collector Dr K Madhavi Lath, SP to jointly receive Spandana petitions today

Highlights

District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha on Sunday said that for the first time in the State, the district Collector and Superintendent of Police will jointly participate in Spandana programme and receive petitions from the public on May 22

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha on Sunday said that for the first time in the State, the district Collector and Superintendent of Police will jointly participate in Spandana programme and receive petitions from the public on May 22. She, along with SP Ch Sudhir Kumar Reddy will receive petitions from the public on a single platform as part of Spandana. Henceforth, on third Monday of every month, the Collector and the SP will jointly receive petitions from the public at Collectorate from 10 am to 1 pm.

Similarly, the Spandana programme will also be held in division, mandal, village and ward secretariats across the district. The staff concerned will receive applications from people.

Mandal special officers have been issued instructions to attend to the Spandana programme in their respective mandals. Henceforth all the officers along with the special officer at the mandal level will be present in one place at the mandal headquarters and receive the Spandana applications.

