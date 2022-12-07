Rajamahendravaram: Collector K Madhavi Latha warns of action against bogus hospitals

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha has warned that action will be taken against fake doctors and those operating hospitals with fake medical certificates in the district.

At a meeting held at the Collectorate here on Tuesday, she directed the members of Task Force Committee to take stringent action against the hospitals running with fake certificates. To find such bogus hospitals, intensive inspections should be carried out at the field level, she suggested.

She said that there is a need to take strict measures against such people, who are playing with people's lives. 'Four teams have been formed to implement this process. The hospitals established in the last 5-6 years should be inspected first.' It has been clarified that every hospital should renew its license from the government once every five years.

The Collector made it clear that the officials should coordinate with the police regarding the sections to be registered against fake doctors. She said that the details of the authorities, who had permitted unqualified doctors in the past. should also be collected and action would be taken against them.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr K Venkateswara Rao, Indian Medical Association member Dr S Guru Prasad, NGO representative Jakkampudi Vijaya Lakshmi and PD of DRDA will be in the district-level committee. It is declared that four task force committees will inspect the hospitals from December 10 to 20.