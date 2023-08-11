Live
Rajamahendravaram: Deworming tablets distributed
District Collector K Madhavi Latha called for the use of albendazole deworming tablets prescribed by doctors to overcome anaemia in children.

She distributed the deworming tablets at Anand Nagar Municipal High School by participating as the chief guest on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, she said that people should use deworming tablets to prevent anaemia. Albendazole tablets are being distributed to children as part of deworming.
She said that the state government is giving high priority to education and health and is providing nutritious food rich in vitamins to the students through the Jagananna Gorumudda scheme.
The second phase of National Deworming Day will be held on August 17, she informed. Albendazole tablets are available in schools and Anganwadi centres.
District Health Officer Dr K Venkateshwar Rao, DLTO Dr Vasundhara and District Coordinator T Rajiv were present.