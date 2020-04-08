Rajamahendravaram: Egg use increases as meat sales see decline

Rajamahendravaram: During lockdown period, people are preferring eggs over vegetables since it costs less and also boosts immunity.

The sale of eggs has shot up from 24 lakh to 30 lakh per day. Whereas there is a big drop in consumption of chicken and mutton, during the last three weeks in East Godavari district. Apart from rising prices of vegetables and to avoid standing in long queues to buy them, people are buying eggs in big numbers. The cost of each egg is Rs 5 and one tray with 30 eggs costs Rs 120 and above all it boosts immunity.

Moreover, the cost of any vegetable is pegged at Rs 40-80 per kg. While, price of chicken per kg was hovering between Rs 500 and 600. Speaking to The Hans India here on Wednesday, Animal Husbandry Department Joint Director N T Srinivas Rao said that the daily consumption of eggs increased to 30 lakh from 24 lakh. The daily egg production in the district is about 1.2 crore, while 75 lakh eggs are supplied to Kolkata.

Meanwhile, the monthly production of broilers also reduced to two to three lakh as against of 25 lakh in the district. Due to lack of feed supply, the poultry managements are not coming forward to grow broilers.

Meanwhile, the daily consumption of chicken drastically reduced to 20 tonnes from 50 tonnes and the consumption of mutton also dropped to 23 tonnes per day from 75 tonnes.