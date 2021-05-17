Rajamahendravaram: ESI hospitals to be brought under Aarogyasri purview, says MLA Jakkampudi Raja

Rajamahendravaram: Steps will be taken to bring ESI hospital under the Aarogyasri Scheme, assures Kapu Corporation chairman and Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja who visited the facility on Monday

He said the hospital is providing medical aid to workers for four decades.

The hospital staff came forward to arrange100 beds for corona patients, he said, adding that the construction of new ESI building will be completed shortly.

Tagging of ESI hospital in Aarogyasri Scheme will be discussed with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Health Minister Alla Nani.

ESI hospitals are coming up in assembly constituency headquarters for the benefit of working community.The Chief Minister is giving top priority for medical and health and strengthening the government hospitals, he averred.

ESI hospital superintendent Dr Chinni Hasan, resident medical officer and other staff were present.