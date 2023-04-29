Rajamahendravaram: Farmers honoured for excellence in animal husbandry

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district) : District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that the role of veterinarians is very important in the progress of poor and middle-class farmer families, who will get additional income through the production of milk, meat and eggs. She appreciated that the veterinarians are always available to the farmers and provide appropriate medical services to the cattle, at a programme held at the district Collector's chamber here on Friday, on the eve of World Veterinary Day. This programme was held under the auspices of veterinarians from all over the district.

District Animal Husbandry Officer Dr STG Satya Govind honored the farmers, who showed excellence in animal husbandry in the district.

Karri Putra Reddy (Anaparthi) rears 700 dairy cows, M Varahalaraju (Hukumpeta) rears 40 Ongole cows, Nalamati Subbarao (Vadisaleru) produces 400 litres milk daily through hybrid animal husbandry, and P Buli Veerraju (Vadisaleru) producing 120 litres milk daily through Murra buffaloes are among the farmers, who have been honoured.

Jagananna Palavelluva and YSR Cheyutha beneficiaries D Swapna Ratna (Nallajarla), P Lakshmi (Gopalapuram) and K Shanthi (Devarapalli) were also felicitated. Officials also honoured retired veterinarians Dr M Satyanarayana and Dr B John Babu. District Joint Collector N Tej Bharat also spoke.