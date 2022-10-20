Rajamahendravaram: Farmers' march passes through 3 constituencies

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): On 38th day, farmers' maha padayatra from Amaravati to Arasavalli began from Morampudi Centre in Rajahmundry on Wednesday. It passed through Hukumpeta, Pidingoyya and Rajavolu villages in Rajahmundry rural constituency. By afternoon the padayatra reached Kesavaram in Dwarapudi constituency via Sampatha Nagaram and Kondagunturu villages in Rajanagaram constituency. Hundreds of leaders and workers of various parties in the villages extended support to the farmers. Film actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna participated in the padayatra at Kondagunturu village and extended his support to farmers. CPI national secretary D Raja warned YSRCP leaders that history will not forgive them if they obstruct the Amaravati farmers' march. He supported the Amaravati movement on Wednesday by attending farmers' padayatra in Rajanagaram constituency. He stated that Amaravati should be developed as the only capital of Andhra Pradesh.

CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna has warned that if the YSRCP government intends to harm the farmers, people will teach a lesson to them in an unforgettable way. He said that the way Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is dealing with the capital has damaged the image of the State.

Farmers Association national president Ravula Venkaiah said that it is not good for the State if the farmers are hurt. CPI State assistant secretary M Nageswara Rao, national working committee member Akkineni Vanaja, East Godavari district secretary Tatipaka Madhu and Indian association of lawyers president Muppalla Subbarao participated and expressed solidarity to farmers.