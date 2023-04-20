Rajamahendravaram: Farmers stage dharna over paddy purchase restrictions

Rajamahendravaram: All the farmers, who cultivated 1156 paddy variety, staged a dharna on the main road in Gokavaram on Wednesday, demanding that the government purchase their produce. They raised slogans to buy 1156 paddy. Later, they submitted a petition at Tahsildar office.

Farmers criticised that initially the officials had told them to grow the paddy and now they are reluctant to buy the yield. They expressed angry that the government is saying that their produce is now worthless. They warned that they will commit mass suicide if the government does not buy the crop.

About 100 farmers cultivated this paddy variety in Gokavaram mandal. All of them are lamenting as the officials concerned clarified that they cannot buy that type of grain.

Many farmers from across East Godavari district attended Spandana programme at the Collectorate recently and expressed their displeasure over the rabi grain procurement process. They are questioning the government if it purchases only half of their grain, where should they sell the other half?