Rajamahendravaram: Floodwater in Godavari recedes

Rajamahendravaram: The flood in River Godavari is receding from Sunday morning as the inflows from its upstream were reduced and second warning at Bhadrachalam was withdrawn.



But, second warning at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage is continuing and will be withdrawn. As many as 18 lakh cusecs of floodwater was discharged into the sea from the barrage and the water level at the barrage stood at 17 feet.

Meanwhile, as many as 176 island villages in the district mainly in Konaseema area and tribal habitations in Devipatnam are still in floodwater.

The people in many villages in Chintoor, Kunavaram and Etapaka mandals are also in floodwater and it will take three more days to come to normal stage.

Because of floodwater, there is no power supply in marooned Lanka villages since 10 days.