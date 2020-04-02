Rajamahendravaram: Flower market loses sheen due to lockdown

Rajamahendravaram: Over 10,000 farmers are in distress as flower gardens in Kadiyam, Peravaram and Atreyapuram mandals have lost their sheen in the wake of lockdown for the last 10 days.

The farmers suffered a huge loss to the tune of Rs 3 crore during the lockdown with the flower market in Kadiyam being closed. The Kadiyam flower market wore a deserted look.

Flowers, such as marigold, comomila, jasmine, lillies, golden yellow flowers and others are dropping from trees. Daily production of comomila is estimated at 30 metric tonnes, marigold 20 metric tonnes and jasmine between Rs 1 to 2 metric tonnes.

Speaking to The Hans India here on Wednesday, Sri Veeranjaneya Rythu Poola Varthaka Sangham secretary Sodasani Venkateswara Rao said this was the season for flower market. But, due to lockdown the business came to a grinding halt. Flowers are cultivated in 400 hectares.