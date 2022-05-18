Rajamahendravaram: Focus on quality of research, V-C tells students

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Adikavi Nannaya University Vice-Chancellor Prof M Jagannadha Rao said that quality of research activities should be enhanced and new topics should be introduced for use in society.

The V-C interacted with research students in the seminar hall here on Wednesday. He asked them about the progress in research projects, pre- Ph D tests and various research methods. The V-C suggested that research should be done in a way that should give new benefits and amenities to society. Research guides are supposed to guide and orientate students to provide good quality research standards. He called all AKNU students to do quality research. Scholars should give priority to the intellectual works of famous researchers and make full use of the University Library, JSTOR and J GATE facilities.

He assured research scholars can contact him directly if they need assistance. The V-C declared that he would arrange a special meeting with the guides soon. All students should focus completely on their research and complete it within schedule, he said. Dean, Academic Affairs, P Suresh Verma also participated.