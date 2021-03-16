Rajamahendravaram: Free medical camp for sanitary workers

Rajamahendravaram: Rotary Club of Rajamahendravaram River City and Sri Sagar Kidney Care Centre jointly conducted free medical camp for sanitary workers in connection with World Kidney Day at Sri Venkateswara Anam Kala Kendram here on Tuesday.

Club governor nominee Viswanadham Bhaskar Ram and club president MG Syam Singh supervised the camp. Blood and ECG tests were conducted to 300 participants and given free medicines in the camp.

Addressing the gathering, Municipal Corporation additional health officer Dr MVR Murthi congratulated the club management for conducting the camp for sanitary workers. Many are suffering with kidney problems and asked the club management to expand its services to others as well.

Sri Sagar Kidney Care Centre chief Dr Sasanka said that the medical camp will be held on March 18, again for all kidney patients and asked them to avail this opportunity, use of pain killers affect kidneys, he added. Club secretary BP Kumar, Anup Sagar and club members were present.