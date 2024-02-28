Rajamahendravaram: Gas agencies told to register at consumers’ doorstep

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district joint collector N Tej Bharat conducted a meeting with representatives of gas agencies and civil supplies department officials at the Collectorate meeting hall on Tuesday.

Speaking at a meeting, he advised dealers of gas agencies to follow rules passed by the government for the safety and convenience of consumers in supply of gas cylinders and to educate consumers about e-KYC.

All gas and oil distribution agencies should provide quick services to consumers by implementing portability system to deliver gas cylinders.

Delivery boys should register KYC while delivering gas cylinder at their doorstep instead of asking consumers to visit gas agencies for KYC, he said.

To this extent, dealers should give instructions to concerned delivery boys and additional fee should not be charged while delivering gas cylinder.

Proper arrangements should be made for UPI payments along with gas refill weight determination and seal verification at the time of delivery and a receipt must be issued. Ujjwala (PMUY) gas connection applications should be cleared immediately.

Dealers are told to ensure that domestic gas cylinders are not delivered for business purposes other than domestic use.

District Civil Supplies Officer P Vijaya Bhaskar, and 26 dealers of gas and oil agencies were present.