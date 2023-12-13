Rajamahendravaram: Giri Pradakshina on December 15

Rajamahendravaram: YSR Congress Party CGC member Jakkampudi Vijayalakshmi said that arrangements are being made for the Giri Pradakshina of Korukonda Shri Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy in the Korukonda.

Speaking to media here on Tuesday, she said Giri Pradakshina wll begin from 9:32 am on December 15 at the divine shrine of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy.

She said that steps are being taken to reconstruct the Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple in Korukonda.

She said that the foundation stone of the structure will be laid soon by Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swami. She hoped that a large number of devotees will participate in the Giri Pradakshan of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swami and seek blessings.

Later, she examined the Giri circumambulation route and suggested suitable instructions to the temple authorities.

Lineage Trustee of the temple SC Rangaraja Bhatter, MPTC member Veerababu, local leaders Bulliyya, Ashok, Ayala Ramakrishna, and others were present.