Rajamahendravaram: Govt committed to ban liquor in phased manner

Rajamahendravaram: Andhra Pradesh Madya Vimochana Prachara Committee chairman and Jana Chaitanya Vedika State president Vallamreddy Lakshma Reddy said that the Jagan government is very much keen to ban liquor in a phased manner.

Speaking to reporters at YSRCP office here on Tuesday, he said liquor consumption was reduced to 50 per cent as the number of liquor shops, bars and clubs were reduced and the prices of liquor bottles were increased and thousands of beltshops were closed with an aim to stop liquor consumption slowly.

He alleged that the erstwhile TDP government treated liquor as an income resource but now YSRCPgovernment is giving priority to sound health of the people. Meanwhile, the government decided to include one lesson relating to disadvantages of liquor in seventh class syllabus, he added.

Special Enforcement squads also formed to control liquor smuggling and the government also conducting awareness programmes among the people against liquor, he said.

YSRCP city coordinator Dr Akula Satyanarayana said liquor consumption was reduced to 37per cent because of the steps taken by the government and also initiative against sale of illicit liquor.

At present liquor shops are confined to limited space and prescribed timings which is a good change. Everyone should support Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who is striving for thewelfare of the people and development of the State.

YSRCP leaders Nandepu Srinivas, Routhu Srinivasa Rao, Trinadh Reddy, Polasanapalli Hanmantha Rao, Polu Vijaya Lakshmi and others were present.