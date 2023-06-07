Rajamahendravaram: Hindustan Unilever Limited adopts 2 villages under CSR

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): As part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities, the management of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL- Horlicks Factory) has adopted Dowleswaram and Rajavolu villages under Rajahmundry rural constituency. This organisation will implement various programmes in these villages to make them pollution-free villages.

On this occasion, district Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha congratulated the HUL management. She launched the Prabhat Waste Management and Poshan Saathi programmes undertaken by the Hindustan Unilever at Bommuru Revenue Colony on Tuesday. She said the government is implementing door-to-door garbage collection as part of a large-scale solid waste management programme. She informed that the management of Hindustan Unilever has allocated seven new vehicles for garbage collection as part of the activity to make Dowleswaram and Rajavolu villages pollution free. She said that a Recycling Plant has been set up in Bommuru Revenue Colony for recycling this garbage.

Also, through the Prabhat Poshan Sathi programme, schemes will be implemented to provide nutritious food for the health care of pregnant women, infants, children, and women, the Collector said. She flagged off the garbage collection vehicles.

In partnership with HUL CSR, 4.5 lakh people will be made aware of health balancing in 107 secretariats in 53 villages of Kovvur, Kadiyam, Rajahmundry Rural and Seetanagaram mandals, Prabhat CSR spokesperson Mandira Nagrath said.

Divisional Panchayat Officer Satyanarayana, HUL Manufacturing Manager Seshu Kumar, and HR Manager S Srinivasa Rao participated.