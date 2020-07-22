Rajamahendravaram: Inculcate habit of planting saplings, officials told

Rajamahendravaram: Andhra Pradesh Forest Academy celebrated 71st Vana Mahotsavam on its premises here on Wednesday.

Participating in the programme, assistant conservator of forests Sri Hari Gopal said that the then former Union minister for agriculture KM Munshi started Vanamahotsavam in the year 1950 and from then forest department is conducting Vanamahotsavam.

Everyone should plant at least three saplings and protect them up to five years and every tree is very important. Trees are part and parcel of human life and we cannot live without them. Trees gives us oxygen which is important for us.

He underlined the need to inculcate the habit of sapling plantation and tell its importance.

Officials Phani Kumar Naidu, Damoder, Iswar Rao, N Prasad, GV Padmaja, Padamavathi and others were present.