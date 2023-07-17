Rajamahendravaram: Inflows to Godavari, Sabari pose threat to mandals in Polavaram purview

Rajamahendravaram: Godavari tributary Sabari is in spate due to heavy rains in the upland areas in recent days. With inflows from Sabari, the colour of the Godavari water changed and rising of water levels is creating terror among the people of Vara Ramachandrapuram, Devipatnam and Koonavaram mandals.

Papikondalu tourist boats were halted at Posamma Gandi in Devipatnam mandal due to flood fear on Sunday. Flood water reached the R&B road at Dandangi village and created traffic problems.

The affected people alleged that the government is neglecting to shift them to safer areas by implementing R&R package. They criticised that they have been facing problems every year due to the government’s negligence.

Alluri Sitarama Raju district Joint Collector Siva Srinivasu said that they are fully prepared to face flood situation. He said essential commodities, sufficient for three months have already stored. The flood-affected areas have been assessed in advance and arrangements are being made for appropriate relief measures. He said that a review meeting was also held with the officials on flood preparedness in Chinturu.

Meanwhile, due to water release from Kaleswaram project of Telangana downstream and rains in the upper reaches, flow in Godavari has increased slightly at Polavaram. Especially as the water reached 27.850 metre near Polavaram barrage, 48 gates of the spillway were lifted and about 1.15 lakh cusecs of water was released. It will reach Dowleswaram in another 30 hours. At present the water level at Cotton Barrage is stable.

On Sunday morning, a water level of 13.70 meters was recorded at Sir Arthur Cotton Dam in Dowleswaram. The total flow is 1,35,430 cusecs, of which the Seeleru waters account for 3,071 cusecs. 3,600 cusecs were released to the eastern delta, 2,600 cusecs to the central delta, and 4,000 cusecs to western delta for agricultural purposes. Present storage at the barrage is 2.9710 TMC.