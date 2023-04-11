Rajamahendravaram: International Iconic Award to mountaineer Achanta Umesh

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Achanta Umesh, famous table tennis player and mountaineer from Rajamahendravaram, has bagged International Iconic Award for the year 2023 in the adventure sports category. The Delhi-based International Iconic Awards organisation gives these awards every year.

Achanta Umesh climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest mountain in Africa in 2021, Mount Elbrus in Europe in 2022, and Mount Kosciuszko, the highest mountain in Australia in November 2022.

Apart from climbing mountain peaks, Umesh achieved records by hoisting the largest size national flag of India on those mountains. He will receive the International Iconic Award at a function in Delhi in the last week of April month.

Meanwhile, this year he is preparing to climb Mount Everest, the highest mountain in the world. He said that the selections and arrangements have been completed so far. Umesh said that the iconic award has given him more motivation at this moment.