Rajamahendravaram: ITDA PO reviews polling arrangements in Agency area

ITDA Project Officer Praveen Aditya inspecting polling station area in Rampachodavaram on Thursday
Rajamahendravaram: Integrated Tribal Development Agency project officer Praveen Aditya said that necessary arrangements were made for the panchayat elections scheduled to be held on February 17 in Rampachodavaram division.

Reviewing the polling arrangements with the officials at his office in Rampachodavaram on Thursday, he said that election will be held for 1,110 ward members in seven mandals of the Agency area.

Polling will be held from 6.30 am to 1.30 pm, followed by counting. Webcasting facility also be provided at the polling stations. Police and other employees will be deployed to the Agency area for election duty.

The employees on election duty should reach to their respective area without delay and public address system also be arranged at election material distribution centres, he said.

Any lapses in discharging duties will be viewed seriously, he warned.

Revenue divisional officer Seena Naik, tahsildars, deputy tahsildars, mandal development officers of seven mandals participated in the meeting.

