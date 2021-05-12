Rajamahendravaram: Jegurupadu village declares war on Covid in its own style

Rajamahendravaram: Jegurupadu, a major panchayat of Kadiya mmandal in the district is in news again because of its self-regulations and restrictions to combat Covid-19 into their village.

The village became a role model to other villages. The village earlier also received many State and central government awards for development activities and even Google make documentary on the village.

The panchayat has put up boards at five entry points of the village stating the rules to follow by others to enter the village. Barricades are also arranged at the entry points. A committee headed by sarpanch Stalin and village panchayat secretary Rama Reddy was constituted to monitor the implementation of its guidelines.

Businessmen voluntarily came forward to shutter their shops before 12 noon. Spraying of disinfectant in the village is a regular feature.

The panchayat switches off streetlights from 6 pm to 10 pm every day to stop the movementof the people, as it is a peak time. Fines are also being imposed on the villagers who violate the

rules and the committee members move around the village frequently to take stock of the situation.

Speaking to 'The Hans India', sarpanch Stalin said,"with the cooperation of people, we are implementing restrictions successfully and it will continue until coronavirus is dead."

Giving priority to sanitation in the village, posters are displayed in the village explaining on the importance of sanitation and health care. RO plants are arranged and the people get 20 litres of drinking water by dropping a five rupee coin in the coin box.

The Panchayat imposes fines for open defecation.

Stalin added that the Panchayat received best service award for the year 2006-2011, Nirmal Grameen Puraskar in the year 2008, Google award in the year 2009. Google made a documentary on the village development, he averred.

Many teams across the country visited the village to study the development activities in the village and all this happened during the tenure of Deva Deevana, he added.