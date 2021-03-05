Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada to become twin cities

Rajamahendravaram: Kakinada, popularly known as Pensioners' Paradise and Rajamahendravaram,the cultural capital of the State will shortly become twin cities and the government is thinking in this regard.

As part of the project, an outer ring road between Rajanagaram and Kadiyapulanka will be laid which will reduce 25 kms distance between the two cities will be reduced. About 600 acres of land also required for outer ring road and for further projects all along the outer ring road it requires an amount of Rs 2,000 crore.

If the government gives its consent for the outer ring road, it is also proposed for two special economic zones, some educational institutions and other firms for better connection between the two cities.

When contacted, MP Margani Bharat Ram said the proposal was taken to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and said though it is an expensive, the two cities will be developed on all fronts.

Later, he said a cultural complex was proposed to bring all museums and culture related projects under one roof. As many as two acres of land is required for the complex and at about Rs 12 crore is required and it may come up in Dowleswaram.

ESI hospital is coming up in the city with an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore, Godavari bund also be developed on par with tank bund and the bund will be expanded on river side with central lighting etc.

The MP further added that expansion of road between Kovvur and Gundugolanu is under progress with an estimated cost of Rs 1,860 crore, including flyovers. Flyovers are also coming up on national highway 16 at Diwanchervu, Lalachervu, Morampudi, Vemagiri,Kdiyapulanka and Jonnada. Moreover, many development works in the Parliamentary constituency are under progress, he said.