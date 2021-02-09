Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada to become twin cities soon

Rajamahendravaram: MP Margani Bharat Ram said that port city Kakinada and ancient city Rajamahendravaram will be developed as twin cities shortly. He reviewed various development programmes with the officials of Godavari Urban Development Authority (GUDA), municipal corporation, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), at his office here on Monday.

Later, he said that because of the proposed inner and outer ring roads the distance between Rajamahendravaram and Kakinada will be reduced to 25 kms. Moreover, special economic zone will also come up and steps will be taken for land acquisition.

It was decided to ask Central government to sanction funds in this regard. The flyovers on the national highway 16 at Diwanchervu, Mormpudi, Vemagiri, Kadiyapulanka and Jonnada will be given in one tender and construction works will be commenced shortly.

The MP further said an action plan was devised to develop the city on all fronts. As per the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, steel plant privatisation issue will be discussed in the Parliament session.

GUDA project officer GVSN Murthi, municipal corporation superintending engineer Om Prakash, city planning officer Vara Prasad and others were present.