Rajamahendravaram: Mahila Rakshak rescues 4 minor girls

Rajamahendravaram: In a proactive intervention, members of the Mahila Rakshak team (Women Rescue team) identified and safely returned four minor girls who had ventured out without informing their families. On Monday night, the girls were spotted wandering at the Rajamahendravaram RTC Complex, raising suspicion among the team members.

Upon questioning, the girls provided inconsistent answers, prompting the team to dig deeper. It was revealed that they had come out to meet friends they had met on Instagram without their parent’s knowledge. The Mahila Rakshak team promptly contacted the girls’ parents and facilitated counselling for them before ensuring their safe return home. K Manga Devi, Inspector of the Women’s Police Station, confirmed the team’s actions.

District SP D Narasimha Kishore praised the Mahila Rakshak team, which was recently formed with an innovative approach.

He said that within just a few days, the team had been effective in their efforts, earning recognition and appreciation from the community. Many thought that this incident highlights the importance of vigilance and community support in ensuring the safety of minors.