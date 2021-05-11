Rajamahendravaram: Now, Covid patients won't die gasping for oxygen bed

Rajamahendravaram: Jagananna Prana Vayuvu Radha Chakralu (oxygen on wheels), which is first of its kind in the State, will be launched in the city on Wednesday.

Under this programme, two air-conditioned buses arranged with oxygen cylinders will be lodged on the premises of government headquarters hospital. Corona patientswill be provided with oxygen in the buses until they get oxygen beds in the hospital.

MP Margani Bharat said this decision was taken as many are dying with the virus and many are dyeing waiting for their turn to get admission for oxygen bed. Jagannadha Prana Vayuvu Radha Chakralu will help corona patients. After inauguration, the programme will be taken to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.