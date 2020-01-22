Rajamahendravaram: People suffer as post office relocated

Rajamahendravaram: Relocation of Veerabhadrapuram area post office is causing inconvenience to many people who used to avail postal services. The well established post office was accessible to people of many areas like Weavers Colony, Seetampet, Kambalpet and other adjacent areas.

They used to come for postal transaction, particularly money orders, registered posts and purchase of ordinary covers and letters. As there was a box installed at the post office many people used to come and post their letters. But on Tuesday the post office has been shifted to a distant place.

People of Veerabhadrapuram and other areas are put to a lot of inconvenience and they have to go to distant place like Sriram Nagar or Trunk Road for postal services. Women and elderly people found it difficult to go to those places.



Lakshmi, Narsu and other residents of the area urged the authorities to reopen a post office in Veerabhadrapuram area for the convenience of the people.