Rajamahendravaram: Poll results eye-opener to BJP, says TDP

Rajamahendravaram: TDP state general secretary Ganni Krishna has said that the recent Assembly elections in five States are an eye opener to the BJP and the people are not in a position to trust BJP hereafter.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, he advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah to change their attitude which is the need of the hour and the duo cannot cheat the people with their cheap gimmicks in future.

In West Bengal, Central Election Commission (CEC) conducted the election in eight phases which never happened and CEC helped BJP in the elections. But Trinamul Congress chief Mamata Banerjee

proved her stamina and taught a lesson to the BJP, the TDP leader said.

In Tamil Nadu, the voters supported DMK as AIADMK sailed with BJP which was not digested by voters and DMK chief Stalin fought lonely though his father Karunanidhi was not there and proved his mettle in the elections.

TDP won ethically in Tirupati bypoll and reduced the majority of YSRCP, he said. Because of fake votes, YSRCP obtained the majority.Otherwise, it cannot get themajority, he opined.

The people still have confidence in TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu and in ensuing elections TDP will prove its mettle and the party is the only saviour of the State, GanniKrishna averred.