Rajamahendravaram: Potti Sriramulu known for commitment, honesty, says Sub-Collector

Rajamahendravaram: Sub-collector Anupama Anjali has said that Potti Sriramulu has sacrificed his life for separate Telugu state and succeeded in his endeavour.

Paying tributes to Potti Sriramulu here on Sunday, she said that he is a glaring example for commitment and honesty. "Now we are enjoying the fruits of his sacrifice," she said.

Everyone should put their endeavour to stick to their commitment, she said. The people never forget his sacrifice made for the state, she averred.

Andhra Pradesh is a welfare state and the government is implementing many welfare schemes for the people, she added.

Meanwhile, municipal corporation commissioner Abhishikt Kishore payingtributes to Potti Sriramulu said because of him, Telugu people got separate state. Potti Sriramulu was an inspiration to all in society and everyoneshould avail the fruits judiciously obtained through separate state.

YSRCP leaders Srighakollapu Sivarama Subramanyam and Akula Virraju also paid floral tributes to Potti Sriramulu.