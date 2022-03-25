Rajamahendravaram: Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav to kick off tomorrow

Rajamahendravaram: The South Zone Cultural Centre under the Ministry of Culture will be organising Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav (RSM) at Government Arts College here on Saturday (March 26).

RSM is the flagship festival of the Ministry of Culture that aims to preserve, promote and popularise Indian Heritage. The RSM is being organised since 2015 with the active participation of seven Zonal Culture Centers (ZCCs) and has been playing a pivotal role in taking India's vibrant cultural diversity out to the masses instead of confining it into auditoria and galleries. District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran said the State government is conducting the RSM to celebrate Indian culture and diversity. He said elaborate arrangements are being made to conduct the event in a grand manner. RSM will take place in Telugu States of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for the first time.

Nearly 1,000 performing artistes, culinary artistes and craftsmen will exhibit their skills and display India's rich cultural heritage. The Collector said AP Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan will inaugurate the programme through virtual mode at 3 pm on Saturday. Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) G Kishan Reddy and other dignitaries will participate in the event.