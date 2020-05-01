Rajamahendravaram: Revenue staff arrange food to migrant fishermen

Rajamahendravaram: Revenue department has arranged lunch to nearly 3,500 migrated fishermen on the premises of Adikavi Nannaya University here on Friday. The fishermen came from Vijayawada in 70 buses from Gujarat state.

All the fishermen belong to Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram districts and some parts of Odisha state. After lunch, they left for their districts. Along with food, the officials arranged fruits to the fishermen.

Many tents were arranged on the premises of university for the fishermen. The fishermen who went to fishing reached Gujarat state and stranded there because of lockdown.

Meanwhile, the state government put its endeavour to bring back the fishermen after consultation with Gujarat and Central governments.

Sub-collector Ravirala Mahesh Kumar supervised lunch arrangements at the university. MP Margani Bharat Ram, Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja met the fishermen and enquired about their health