Rajamahendravaram: Rural youth trained in making jute products

Rajamahendravaram: A week-long skill training programme was organised for rural youth in the manufacture of coir and jute products at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) at Kalavacharla in Rajanagaram mandal. Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA), East Godavari District, arranged the training programme.



Speaking on the occasion, ATMA East Godavari District Project Director Dr Y Jyotirmayi said

women learned making jute bags, lunch bags, and fancy bags with their talent. She said that this training will contribute to the self-employment and self-reliance of women. Indian Council of Agricultural Research, Central Tobacco Research Institute (ICAR-CTRI) Director Dr M Sheshu Madhav said that many training programmes are being implemented under the leadership of KVK towards empowerment of women. Due to this, women’s self-employment will be possible along with the development of their respective families.

KVK (Kalavacharla) Head Dr VSGR Naidu said that 15 women from Gokavaram mandal were selected and given complete training on making jute products. Sivakumari, a villager of Kalavacharla acted as a master trainer.

He hoped that rural women will acquire skills through this training, improve their marketing facilities, and develop themselves economically. Horticulture Officer JVR Satyavani, Gokavaram Panchayat Secretary PV Ramana Kumari, social activist H Sunitha, ex-technical officer of KVK R Sudhakar participated. Certificates were given to the women who completed the training.