Rajamahendravaram: Sadguru Sivananda Murthy led a virtuous life

Rajamahendravaram: Sadguru late Kandukuri Sivananda Murthy’s spiritual discourses compiled and printed, Rudra Bhasya Prasangamulu and Brihadaranyakopanishat texts were released by famous spiritual orator Brahmasri Samavedam Shanmukha Sharma as part of the Srimadramayana Pravachana Yajna programme being held at the Hindu Samajam premises in Rajamahendravaram.

Rushi Peetham convenor Dr T V Narayana Rao delivered the welcome address at the meeting. He stated that Sadguru Sivananda Murthy lived a virtuous life and blessed thousands of people with Anushtana Upadesam.

He said that Sivananda Murthy’s specialty was explaining even the most mysterious things in a way everyone could understand. Sivananda Supatha Foundation Executive Director N Radha Kumari briefly reviewed Rudram discourses (Rudra Bhashyam) and Brihadaranyakopanishat books.

She said that many valuable spiritual aspects explained by Sadguru Sivananda Murthy have been incorporated into these publications.

Sivananda Supatha Foundation Chairman N V D S Raju, Managing Director Dr Valluri Vijaya Hanumantha Rao, Sadguru Sivananda Satsang organisers Vadrevu Venu Gopala Rao, S Mallapa Raju, Dr K V R Subrahmanyam, Kothapalli Appaji and others participated.