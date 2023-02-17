Rajamahendravaram: Science fairs help sharpen students' intellect

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar said that science should be taught to students so that it would increase their thinking power, subject knowledge and provide logical reasoning to meet modern trends and changing times.

A district-level science exhibition was held at Sri Sathya Sai Gurukulam School at Alcot Gardens here on Wednesday and Thursday.

Participating in the event on Thursday, the civic chief said that those, who develop a passion for science right from student stage, will become high-level scientists. Science has become a part of modern man's lifestyle, he added.

The Commissioner visited the science exhibition, which showcased various inventions made by the students.

District Education Officer S Abraham said that 95 projects have been selected for this science fair from the projects that won first place at mandal-level competitions held in last December. He said a total of 10 projects will be selected for State-level science fair in the categories of environmental interest, health-hygiene, software-android apps, environment-climate changes, and mathematical models. Government Arts College faculty members Dr T Sujatha, H Devaraju, Dr B Mallikarjun, G Sekhar Babu, and Ch Sanjeev Kumar inspected the inventions to judge.

Rajamahendravaram Division Deputy Education Officer M Tirumala Das, Urban Range DI B Dilip Kumar, Rural MEO A Tulasidas, Sathya Sai Gurukulam Correspondent A Shyam Sundar, Principal K Guravaiah, District Science Officer GVNS Nehru, Science Coordinator K Satish Babu participated.