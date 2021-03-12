X
X
Top
Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Rajamahendravaram: Sivaratri festivities pervade across district

Sivaratri festivities pervade across district
x

Sivaratri festivities pervade across district

Highlights

Thousands of devotees take holy dip in River Godavari in the early hours in Pushkar ghat, Kotilingala ghat, Padmavathi ghat and Saraswathi ghat in Rajamahendravaram

Rajamahendravaram: Maha Sivaratri festival was celebrated with religious fervour in the city here on Thursday and thousands of devotees took holy dip in River Godavari in the early hours in Pushkar ghat, Kotilingala ghat, Padmavathi ghat and Saraswathi ghat here.

People from surrounding villages came to the city from the midnight of Wednesday. Showers, dress changing rooms, lighting and other facilities were provided at the ghats for the convenience of the pilgrims.

Serpentine queues were seen at Siva temples such as Sri Uma Markandeya Swamy temple, Uma Kotilingeswara Swamy temple, Sri Visweswara Swamy temple, Sri Sarangadhareswara Swamy temple, Veerabhadreswara Swamy temple etc. Special poojas and abhishekams were performed in the temples.

several non-governmental organisations and individuals distributed drinking water, tamarind rice, buttermilk and others to the devotees at many centres. Officials allowed the pilgrims into bathing ghats with masks.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X