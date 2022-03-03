Rajamahendravaram: 'Skystar' launched for effective control of brown plant hopper

Rajamahendravaram: One of the leading Agro Chemicals company, Indofil Industries Ltd, has launched latest innovative technology product 'Skystar' in River Bay Hotel in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday, which was attended by Andhra Pradesh State dealers, distributors and agricultural scientists.

In this launch event, company Business Head Agro Domestic GK Venugopal, Global Strategic Marketing Head Dr Amarnath Chandrani, Head HR Sonal Raj, Deputy General Manager Amit Kumar Singh, Zonal Sales Head Jagadeesh, Zonal Marketing Head Rama Krishna and Brand Manager Penchal Raju were participated.

Deputy General Manager Insecticides Department Amith Kumar Singh explained about rice brown plant hopper symptoms, nature of damage and yield losses. He expressed hoping Indofil Industries Ltd launching novel insecticide 'Skystar' for the benefit of farmers.

Company business head GK Venugopal attended as a special chief guest for the launching programme. He briefed the farmers about the newly launched insecticides and fungicides of the company.