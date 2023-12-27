Rajamahendravaram: SSA contract staff strike enters 7th day

Rajamahendravaram: The Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) contract and outsoured employees working in the education department have been on strike for a week. The contract employees have been protesting in front of the office of the District Education Officer in Rajamahendravaram of different mandals across the district under the Education Department.

They demanded immediate regularisation of their posts and payment of wages on the 1st of every month.

D Vamsi Krishnamraju and M Raghunadh who are leading the agitation said that the government has not responded even though their strike has reached the seventh day on Tuesday.

The agitation was taken up under the auspices of the Samagra Shiksha Contract and Outsourcing Employees Federation. They recalled that CM Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to regularise all contract employees during the 2019 elections. They said that a total of 385 outsourcing employees are working under SSA.

Krishnamraju and Raghunath said that representatives of teachers unions, voluntary organisations, and political parties are expressing support for their agitation.

They criticised that the state government has not increased their wages for four and a half years and has not even thought of regularising the jobs.

Apart from that, salaries were not paid for three months.

Telugu Desam Party state leader Adireddy Vasu visited the protest camp of Samagra Shiksha Contract Employees on Tuesday and promised to inform the state TDP leadership and take appropriate action.

Contract employees P Durga Prasad, Venkat, Praveen, Mohini, Rekha, Maheswari, Vani, Lakshmi, and others were present.