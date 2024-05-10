Role of water filtration in promoting health and well-being

Water is a vital resource for sustaining life and maintaining our well-being. However, the water we consume can contain contaminants that harm our health. To ensure clean and safe water, it is important to use proper water filtration systems. Water filtration is required for both drinking purposes and sanitary purposes

In urban areas, municipal or corporation water is usually filtered and considered safe to drink. However, even filtered municipal water can still contain contaminants that enter during transportation and through pipelines. This is where drinking and utility water filtration systems come in.

Drinking unfiltered or untreated water can pose serious health risks. It can contain pathogens. bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, chemicals, and physical sediments that cause gastrointestinal issues, infections, and skin problems.

There are two main types of water filtration systems:

1. Drinking Water Filtration: Filtering water for drinking purposes is crucial for our health. These filters remove sediments, bacteria, viruses, heavy metals like lead, chemicals, while retaining essential minerals like magnesium and calcium. There are different types of water purification technologies available for various water qualities.

- UV based water purifiers: These filters use ultraviolet light to deactivate microorganisms in the water. They are recommended for areas with water hardness below 300 ppm.

- RO based water purifiers: Reverse Osmosis filters use a membrane to separate impurities from water molecules. They effectively remove all contaminants but waste a lot of water. However these purifiers are unable to retain the essential minerals like calcium and magnesium. They are recommended for areas with water hardness above 300 ppm.

- Multistage Media Filtration: These filters use different types of filter media to purify water. They remove sediments, odors, heavy metals, and condition the water without wasting any water in the process. Multistage media filtration is extremely efficient and hygienic, and can be used in all areas.

2. Utility Water Filtration: Water used for sanitary purposes like cooking, bathing, and washing, despite being filtered by local municipalities, can still contain sediments that harm our health and sanitary fixtures. Sediment filtration is the first stage in any utility filtration process. In areas where water is not filtered by local authorities, additional filtration processes like UV filtration, carbon filtration, and water softening may be required.

In areas where the water is not filtered by the local authorities additional filters and water conditioners are advised to be installed to make the water consumable to ensure a long life to our sanitary and drinking appliances. The requirement of the right water filter depends heavily on the quality of water and the hardness in the area. Hence it is advised to check the water quality in order to select the right water filtration solution.

Clean water has several benefits for our overall well-being:

1. Proper hydration and bodily functions: Purified water ensures that our body receives proper hydration in a hygienic and safe way.

2. Skin and hair health: Filtered water without harsh chemicals and sediments improves skin hydration and reduces dryness and irritation. It also improves the quality of our hair.

3. Enhanced immune system and disease prevention: Water filtration systems remove harmful bacteria and viruses, protecting us from waterborne illnesses.

4. Enhanced Taste : Drinking water when filtered while retaining essential minerals like magnesium and calcium enhance the taste of the water, making it more light and sweet, thus providing great tasty water to drink.

In conclusion, water filtration plays a vital role in promoting health and well-being. Consuming clean filtered water enables us to live a safe and hygienic life. Using clean water improves the life and efficiency of our sanitary appliances, which in turn allows utility water consumption to be safe and hygienic. With the help of water filtration systems available for all types of areas and applications, we can surely assure healthy and hygiene water consumption.

(The author is CEO of Blutherm)