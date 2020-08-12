Rajamahendravaram: SSA helps migrant worker recover from illness; sends home

Rajamahendravaram: In a touching gesture, Swarnandhra Seva Samsta (SSA) has sent a migrant worker Ramesan to his native village Palakod in Kerala on Tuesday.



Ramesan came to Vijayawada five years ago for livelihood and one year ago to Rajamahendravaram and working in a hotel. Because of Corona, the hotel was closed and he was mentally sick. SSA brought him to migrant workers shelter located in BC hostel and from there to municipal corporation night shelter. From there he was given quality medical aid for five months under the aegis of SSA and recovered from his mental sickness. Later, the voluntary organization informed to his sister in Palakod and who in turn spoke to Ramesh.

SSA founder Dr Gubbala Rambabu said on their request, the district collector arranged transportation. Essential commodity kit, some cash, masks and sanitisers were given to Ramesan. SSA is in forefront to help anyone in need.

Doctors BA Vasu, Sudarsini, Sudhir Babu treated Ramesan, he added.