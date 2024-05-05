Congress candidate sure of victory in Karimnagar

Karimnagar : Congress party’s Karimnagar MP candidate Velichala Rajender Rao said he belongs to Karimnagar, and ‘parachute’ and ‘tourist’ leaders will not stay long here.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, he said that when people elected Bandi Sanjay, he acted like a political tourist without being accessible to them for five years. “During Bandi Sanjay’s five-year term as an MP, 650 general body meetings were held, and he did not attend even one of them,” he alleged.

Rajender Rao said that in 2009, he contested as an independent candidate from Choppadandi assembly constituency and secured 30,000 votes. He recalled that in 2009, he contested as a parliamentary candidate and secured 1,76,000 votes.

Referring to the response from people, he said that nearly 70,000 people have gathered for Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s ‘Jana garjana’ sabhas held in Huzurabad and Sircilla constituencies during the last 10 days and blessed him.

Rajender Rao said that around 1,000 people attended the corner meetings held in the city and across various municipalities, with more than 1,500 people attending the corner meetings held in the mandal centres.

In every corner meeting, whenever he mentioned the names of Telangana government’s schemes such as the free bus service for women, gas cylinder for Rs 500, free electricity of 200 units, farmer loan waiver to be implemented after August 15, Rs 500 bonus for paddy farmers, etc., loud cheers were heard from the audience.

The Congress candidate said that people are still praising the development done by his father late Velichala Jagapathi Rao in Karimnagar, and he expressed confidence that he will win as the MP from Karimnagar with a huge majority of two lakh votes and sought the blessings of the people for the same.