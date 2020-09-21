Rajamahendravaram: SSS extends helping hand to fisher community

Rajamahendravaram: Swarnandhra Seva Samsta (SSS) distributed big size umbrellas to the fish traders to protect them from heat and rain.Later, SSA founder Dr Gubbala Rambabu has said that the roadside fishtraders are facing many problems in the rain and hot weather due to dotheir business.

SSA, as part of its social responsibility, distributed umbrellas tothem to help them to some extent. The organization was rendering service to the needy during this Covid-19 pandemic relentlessly for the past 180 days. All sectors were covered and if any leftover sections, SSS willalso help them. Though passing through financial crunch, SSS is notgoing back in serving the needy in society.

Thousands of masks, sanitisers etc distributed in the city to combat Corona, he added. SSS has been in social service for two and half decades and running oldage home successfully along with other centres such sewing, skilldevelopment centres etc.

Some donors are also extending their help whenever wants and saidservice to society will be continued in future also.