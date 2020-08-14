Rajamahendravaram: Take up sanitation works twice a day, civic chief tells staff

Rajamahendravaram: Municipal Commissioner Abhishkit Kishore inspected sanitation works in 36th and 39th divisions with the officials here on Thursday.



He directed the officials to take up sanitation works twice in a day in all divisions and bleaching work also be done in all containment areas frequently. Any negligence in sanitation works cannot be tolerated, he warned the staff.

He instructed corporation superintending engineer to complete works under Nadu-Nedu programme as per schedule.

He inspected Nannaya school, listerpeta school and Nehru Nagar municipal school.

Superintending engineer Om Prakash, sanitary supervisor Srinivas and other officials were present.