Rajamahendravaram: TDP demands Rs 6 lakh compensation to fire victims

Rajamahendravaram: TDP State vice-president Jyothula Nehru demanded that the government pay a compensation of Rs 6 lakh to the fire victims in Gopalapuram village of Gokavaram mandal.

He along with TDP leaders consoled the fire victims Komali Satyanarayana and Sheik Lakshmi families. Earlier, TDP government used to help the fire victims through IAY scheme. He asked the government to sanction houses to the two families.

The government is not responding to help the fire victims and the officials were also mum in this regard. He assured to extend necessary help to the fire victims.

Later, on behalf of party, he distributed rice, vegetables and extended financial assistance.

Party leaders AB Kumar, P Bose Babu, Kanna Babu, M Krishna and others were present.