Rajamahendravaram : TDP opens Anna canteen to feed poor

Rajamahendravaram : (East Godavari District) Telugu Desam Party leaders have launched Anna Canteen at Quarry Centre in Rajahmundry city constituency on Friday. Party senior women leaders Erakamma and Kasulamma started the canteen.

The TDP ranks will serve food to 300 poor people every day, at the rate of Rs 5 per plate. The canteen is set up in a rented shop and a caterer was entrusted with the task of preparing specified number of meals each day. People pay Rs 5 for plate, while the party leaders would pay the remaining amount.

The TDP leaders gave a call to the donors for donations to run the canteen. Speaking on the occasion, TDP leaders have criticised that people are starving since YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power in the State. They informed that party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu will open Anna Canteens across the State after Telugu Desam Party comes to power in the coming elections.

City MLA Adireddy Bhavani, party State executive secretary Adireddy Srinivas, former MLC Adireddy Apparao, and others were present on the occasion.