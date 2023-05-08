Rajamahendravaram: To get justice is right of people,says HC Judge

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Providing food, clothing, and housing to all in the country is possible only when justice is done to all, and justice should be given to the people as their right and not based on economic and social status, said the Executive Chairman of AP State Law Service Authority & High Court Judge Justice Akula Venkata Sesha Sai.

He inaugurated the modernised Nyaya Seva Sadan meeting hall at the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) office in Rajahmundry on Sunday. High Court Judges Justice Ch Manavendranath Roy, Justice T Mallikarjuna Rao, District Judge Gandham Sunitha, and others participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Sesha Sai said the systems in the country is working properly for the protection of everyone’s “Right to Life”, and the reason for this is the Constitution framed by Dr BR Ambedkar.

He mentioned the fundamental rights and directive principles of the Constitution. He said that Article 39 (A) of the Constitution says that no one should be subjected to injustice because of economic and social status.

He said that speedy justice is possible through the formation of the National Lok Adalat and Legal Services Authority. Stating that the services provided by DLSA at the district level are satisfactory, he congratulated the DLSA team.

Justice Ch Manavendranath Roy said that after 37 years of independence, Justice Bhagwat has proposed the establishment of a Legal Services Authority with the intention that justice should not be denied to anyone due to economic inequality. It was made legal in 1987. He said that this system was established for the poor, especially women and children. He said that everyone should be aware of “Legal Literacy”.

Justice T Mallikarjuna Rao said that it is the responsibility of the people in the judicial system to effectively deliver speedy justice to those who are waiting for justice in society.

District Chief Justice Gandham Sunitha said that steps are being taken for speedy justice under the auspices of the DLSA.

She said that meetings and workshops are organised in this direction to create awareness among the people about the legal system and laws.

Later, High Court justices planted trees on the court premises. DLSA Secretary K Pratyusha Kumari, Judges M Nageswara Rao, PR Rajeev, UU Prasad, A Gayatri Devi, Superintendent of Police Ch Sudhir Kumar Reddy, Joint Collector N Tej Bharat, Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar, Bar Association President GUVB Raju, and others were present.