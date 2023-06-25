Rajamahendravaram: Volunteers to collect data from over 6.51 lakh households in 512 villages

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM (East Godavari district): District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha informed that volunteers and Gruha Sarathis will visit 6,51,189 households in 512 villages and wards across the district under Jagananna Suraksha and data collection will be done from the June 24 to 30.

The Collector made it clear that the volunteers should visit every house in their area and find out the problems of people. The date of holding the Gram Sabha should be known to the people first. The survey team should understand that this house-to-house survey is being conducted to provide the benefits of welfare schemes to all eligible people.

On Saturday evening, the Collector inspected the Jagananna Suraksha house visit programme in Rajavolu village and interacted with the people and volunteers.

Applications were taken from the applicants in the presence of the Collector and the data was entered in the tab. The Collector said that village meetings will be held every alternative day from July 1 to 23.

She said that the State government has ordered officials to be committed and accountable in providing civic services.

The volunteers were advised to go to every house and record the details of the schemes received by the family and capture the photos of the beneficiaries. She told volunteers and village secretaries to collect data on the eligible persons who are yet to be covered under various schemes.

Along with the issuance of birth, death, marriage and other certificates, more than 550 services are being provided through the secretariat system. She said 11 types of services sought by the people should be provided free of cost.

Rural mandal special officer and district tribal welfare officer K Jyoti and Secretariat staff participated.