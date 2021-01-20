Rajamahendravaram: Waterway to Bhadrachalam to be reality soon

Rajamahendravaram: Waterway between Rajamahendravaram and Bhadrachalam is coming to reality soon. After completion of bathymetric survey in River Godavari between the two cities, the long-cherished desire of many people willcome to reality.

The government sanctioned Rs 45 lakh for the surveyand it was aimed to know the depth levels, sand dunes and other detailsin the riverbed, for safety of cruises in the river.As part of it, the survey will beconducted between Polavaram andPochavaram villages in the river.

Like Central government's Sagaramalaproject, the state government

designed Akhanda Godavari project to transport forest products in

tribal villages in Khammam, Bhadrachalam along withborder villages of Chattisgarh and Odisha.Prior to 1978, about 100 motor launches used to transport thepeople from Rajamahendravaram to Bhadrachalam passing through Kunavaramand Kunta.After laying road to Bhadrachalam via Maredumilli, the number ofmotor launches were reduced. The distance between the two citiesin river is 100 km as against of 170 kms via Maredumilli.The motor launches used to start from Rajamahendravram at 5AM andreaches Bhadrachalam at 6 PM and the fare per head increased to Rs 100from Rs 5 in its last leg of its glory.