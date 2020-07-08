Rajamahendravaram: YSR remembered on birth anniversary

Rajamahendravaram: YSRCP leaders and cadre paid rich tributes to former Chief Minister Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy in connection with his birth anniversary.

Participating in the birth anniversary celebrations at various places in the city MP Margani Bharat Ram said that Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy is a good human being and always thought about the people.

He introduced Rajiv Arogya Sri, 104 and 108 ambulance services, free power supply to farmers, Jala yagnam etc. The people never forget his services rendered to the state. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is also following the footsteps of his father to fulfil his wishes. In the name of Navaratnalu, in a span of one year he implemented many welfare schemes to all sections in society and some other schemes not mentioned in Navaratnalu. The people are happy in the state with YSRCP government.

YSRCP leaders S Sivarama Subramanyam, N Srinivas, RSP Rao, K Sagar, MA Rao and many others participated in the programmes arranged separately.