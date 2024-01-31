Naidu never fulfilled his promises: Minister

Rajamahendravaram: Minister for BC Welfare, Information and Public Relations, and Cinematography Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna criticised TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu for making false allegations against YSRCP.

He along with Rajanagaram MLA and East Godavari district YSRCP president Jakkampudi Raja addressed media at his office here on Tuesday

Minister Venu said that Chandrababu never fulfilled his election promises. The credit of fulfilling all the given promises goes to Jagan, and that is why Jagan has become a brand for reliability. Naidu made 600 promises and failed to implement even six of them and it is unethical to criticise Chief Minister Jagan.

MLA Jakkampudi Raja said that Naidu was associated with one party in Telangana and another party here, and has no political and moral values. Raja blamed Naidu, Lokesh, and Murali Mohan for collectively looting the sand during the TDP regime between 2014 and 2019.

He said that development works worth Rs 1,157 crore and welfare schemes worth Rs 1,100 crore have been provided in the Rajanagaram constituency. More than 20,000 poor people in the constituency have been given house plots. He challenged Naidu to contest against him from Rajanagaram.